Governor of Bali Rejects Israeli Contingent Attendance at ANOC World Beach Games 2023

Denpasar, MINA – The Governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster, has refused the arrival of the Israeli contingent who will attend the ANOC World Beach Games which are scheduled to take place on August 5-12 2023 in his area.

“I still adhere to the constitution and also Minister of Foreign Affairs No. 3 of 2019 which prohibits flying the Israeli flag and national anthem as one entity in Indonesia. So, I still reject Israel’s presence in Bali, including at the upcoming ANOC World Beach Games,” said Wayan Koster before the media crew at Besakih Temple, Karang Anyar, Bali on Wednesday.

“This has the potential to become a threat and disturbance to security in Bali, both open and closed threats. I do not tolerate potential disturbances to the security and safety of the people in Bali, which will further impact the hard work of all parties so far,” said Koster.

Previously, Koster also refused to allow the Israeli football national team to compete in the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Bali for similar reasons.

Koster said Israel’s presence would raise pros and cons in Indonesia, especially regarding the conflict with Palestine. He raised humanitarian principles according to the mandate of Soekarno’s proclamation figure in rejecting the Israeli national team. According to him, this cannot be separated from the principle of humanity.

“Because it is based on principles related to humanity, history, and the responsibilities of international relations and people’s aspirations for FIFA,” Koster said in an official statement.

He emphasized that the rejection of the Israeli national team was in accordance with the mandate of the 1945 Constitution which was firmly held by the First President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno. “Indonesia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel,” he said.

The Israeli contingent is included in the 202 countries participating in the ANOC World Beach Games. The Israeli contingent will compete in open water swimming and 3×3 basketball. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)