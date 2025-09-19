Government Finalizes National Internship Program for Fresh Graduates

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government is finalizing a national internship program aimed at university graduates within one year of graduation (fresh graduates). The initiative, designated as a national priority, is being prepared by the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs together with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, and is expected to be launched soon.

“The internship program is being finalized by the Ministry of Higher Education. One of the key requirements is that participants must be graduates within the past year, so fresh graduates can be directly accommodated,” said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto after attending a cabinet meeting chaired by President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

Airlangga explained that the program will be open to all companies, both private and state-owned enterprises, through a partnership scheme between universities and industry.

“All companies can participate, whether private or state-owned. There will be a link-and-match system connecting universities with these companies,” he noted.

The national internship program is targeted to roll out in the fourth quarter of 2025 simultaneously across Indonesia. Participants will receive stipends in line with the provincial minimum wage (UMP) in their respective regions.

“Participants will be paid for six months, with the wages covered by the government,” Airlangga added.[]

