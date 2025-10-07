Global Sumud Ship Captain Claims Israeli Soldiers Urinated on Themselves During Raid

Tunis, MINA – Mohamed Ali Mohieddin, the Tunisian captain of the Amsterdam vessel in the Global Sumud Flotilla, recounted moments of panic and confusion among Israeli forces as they raided the civilian aid ship headed for Gaza, claiming one soldier was seen urinating on himself.

Speaking to Tunisia’s IFM Radio, Captain Mohieddin stated that the Israeli soldiers who boarded the ship appeared unprepared and frightened.

“They are just cardboard soldiers, as we say,” he said on Monday. “Believe me, they couldn’t even operate the engine.”

He described how the soldiers repeatedly asked who the captain was and seemed clueless about operating the vessel. “One of them stared at me innocently, as if asking, ‘Who is going to save us? Who can operate this engine?” he recalled.

Mohieddin also mentioned that one Israeli soldier appeared shaken when an alarm sounded. “I saw his comrade. He literally urinated on himself out of fear,” he said, adding, “They are the most cowardly soldiers.”

He described the Israeli military as “an illusion… a big illusion that you realize is just an illusion.”

Previously, the Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying more than 470 activists from over 50 countries, attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s long-standing blockade. Israeli Navy forces intercepted the flotilla starting on Wednesday (October 1), detaining everyone on board.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for nearly 18 years. Since October 2023, its military aggression has killed over 67,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, making the territory uninhabitable and leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.[]

