Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Global Sumud Flotilla’s Ship ‘Alma’ Loses Contact; Fate of Volunteers Unknown

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Sumud Flotilla Global Fleet. (Photo: rtve)

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) have reported that a large warship was detected near the flotilla vessels sailing toward Gaza.

In a brief statement reported by TRT on Wednesday morning, the GSF also stated that contact with the vessel Alma, one of the flotilla’s main ships, had been lost.

Currently, there is no further information available regarding the condition of the ship or the volunteers on board. The organization emphasized that the situation is highly concerning, given that the flotilla had previously faced a series of drone attacks, explosions, and communication sabotage attempts since entering the high-risk zone in the Mediterranean Sea.

“This is a civilian humanitarian mission to bring medical and food aid to Gaza. Any attack or attempt to obstruct it is a serious violation of international law and a war crime,” the GSF statement read.

More than 500 volunteers from various countries, including doctors, lawyers, journalists, and parliamentarians, are participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla voyage to break the Israeli Zionist occupation’s blockade on Gaza.

The situation is still developing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

