Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Global Sumud Flotilla to Launch Largest Civilian Sea Mission to Break Gaza Blockade

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Gaza, MINA – Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, are among participants from over 44 countries preparing for what organizers call the “largest civilian maritime mission to Gaza” in an effort to break the Israeli blockade.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) announced that dozens of civilian boats will set sail for Gaza, with the main launch from Spain on August 31, followed by departures from Tunisia and other countries on September 4. Delegations from Malaysia, the United States, Brazil, Italy, Morocco, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Colombia will take part.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will serve as the official patron of the Southeast Asian coalition Sumud Nusantara and will flag off the regional convoy on August 23.

Previous attempts this year to deliver humanitarian aid by sea were intercepted by Israeli forces, with activists detained and deported. The GSF says its mission is a “legal, peaceful civilian initiative grounded in international law,” warning that any Israeli interception would be “an act of piracy.”

Also Read: Australian PM Accuses Netanyahu of Intentionally Ignoring Suffering of Gazans

According to GSF organizer Seif Abu Keshk, more than 6,000 activists have registered to join the mission, with participants set to undergo training and take part in solidarity events before departure.

The campaign comes amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over 200 Palestinians — including 101 children — have died from malnutrition due to the Israeli blockade. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed over 61,000 Palestinians, wounded more than 153,000, and left over 14,000 missing.

Israel faces charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice, while several Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are wanted by the International Criminal Court. []

Also Read: Greta Thunberg to Join Soumoud Flotilla to Break Gaza Blockade

Tagblockade Gaza Gaza siege genocide Global Sumud Flotilla Greta Thunberg humanitarian aid humanitarian mission International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Malaysia Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Mandla Mandela piracy Spain Sumud Nusantara tunisia

