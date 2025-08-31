SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail from Barcelona to Break Gaza Blockade

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

The humanitarian ship Handala, part of the Freedom Flotilla, breaks through to Gaza. (Sabanet)

Madrid, MINA – An international flotilla carrying activists, artists, and politicians from over 44 countries departed Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver a message of solidarity with Palestinians.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” comprises about 20 boats with more than 300 participants, including doctors, journalists, and campaigners. The voyage will continue across the Mediterranean, stopping in Italy, Greece, and Tunisia before attempting to reach Gaza.

Barcelona, which severed institutional ties with Israel earlier this year over what it described as genocide in Gaza, was chosen as the symbolic starting point.

Notable participants include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez, and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

Also Read: Mass Protests Worldwide Condemn Israeli Occupation’s Assault on Gaza

Speaking before departure, Thunberg described Gaza as “a clear example of oppression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing,” criticizing global inaction and calling for urgent efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor.

“There is nothing new we can say about Gaza. But every day, more people are waking up and realizing the scale of Israel’s massacres and genocide,” she said.

Fernandez emphasized that “silence is complicity” and that every vessel in the flotilla represents “a cry for human dignity,” while Cunningham urged governments to impose sanctions on Israel, calling the ongoing inaction “a shameful period in history.”

Colau added that international civilian mobilization is essential to compel institutions to confront what she called Israel’s crimes against humanity and international law.

Also Read: Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemeni Capital

Hundreds gathered at Barcelona’s port to send off the flotilla, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine” and “Boycott Israel.”

The flotilla’s name, Sumud, refers to the Palestinian concept of resilience and non-violent resistance, symbolized by the olive tree or the image of a pregnant peasant woman. It emerged after the 1967 Six-Day War and reflects the commitment to preserve land, culture, and dignity despite oppression.

International media outlets widely covered the event, highlighting its humanitarian aims and the participation of global activists, artists, and political figures. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail from Spain to Challenge Gaza Blockade

TagAda Colau barcelona blockade Eduardo Fernandez Europe Gaza genocide Global Sumud Flotilla Greta Thunberg humanitarian mission International Solidarity Israel Liam Cunningham Middle East Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail from Barcelona to Break Gaza Blockade

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Government Moves Meetings to ‘Secret Location’ After Yemen Assassination

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Claims Hamas Military Spokesman Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Mass Protests in Tel Aviv and across Israel Demand Gaza Hostage Deal (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Gaza Hostage Deal

  • 11 hours ago
International

Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemeni Capital

  • 13 hours ago
Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Muslims Unity as Key to Victory of Islam

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Five More Die of Starvation Due to Israeli Blockade on Gaza

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 11:46 WIB
International

Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemeni Capital

  • 13 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 62,800 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 06:03 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Perform Talmudic Rituals

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 07:37 WIB
America

Microsoft Employees Protest Company’s Ties to Israel’s Gaza War Operations

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 21:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Strike on Gaza Medical Complex Kills 5 Journalists

  • Monday, 25 August 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Figures Call for Action to Defend Gaza and Press Freedom

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 23:48 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 21:03 WIB
Palestine

Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 14:14 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us