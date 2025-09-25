Global Sumud Flotilla Now Less Than 620 Miles From Gaza

Tunis, MINA – A large humanitarian flotilla carrying over 500 activists from around the world is now less than 620 miles (995 kilometers) from the besieged Gaza Strip, organizers said on Thursday, as they press ahead in a mission to break Israel’s longstanding blockade.

“We are only 995 km (618 miles) away from Gaza. Our hearts are already there before our ships. We sail with determination to break the siege,” stated the Maghreb branch of the flotilla on Facebook.

The update follows a tense encounter on Wednesday, when organizers reported 12 explosions across nine vessels. The blasts occurred in international waters and were reportedly linked to drone harassment. The flotilla did not specify the source of the attacks, and Israel—long critical of such missions has not issued any official response.

Abdelhaq Benqadi, a representative of the Arab Lawyers Union who is part of the mission, revealed that a legal team aboard the flotilla is preparing to bring the incident before the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing Israel of committing “war crimes at sea.”

Israel has a history of intercepting ships en route to Gaza, often seizing vessels and deporting activists. Critics and human rights groups frequently describe these actions as maritime piracy.

The flotilla comprises nearly 50 vessels loaded with humanitarian aid, including medical supplies. Organizers say this is the largest such initiative in nearly 20 years, aimed at providing relief to Gaza’s 2.4 million residents, who have endured 18 years under an Israeli blockade.

According to recent findings by UN investigators, Israel is accused of committing acts of genocide in Gaza, where over 65,400 people have been killed since October 2023. []

