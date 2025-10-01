Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Mysterious Vessels and Drone Activity as It Enters High-Risk Zone Heading to Gaza

Mediterranean Sea, MINA — The humanitarian fleet, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), has again faced serious threats as several unidentified vessels approached a number of the flotilla’s boats early Wednesday morning at 5:30 AM local time.

Based on reports received by MINA, these mysterious ships were observed sailing with their lights off, raising concerns about a possible interception.

Participants immediately implemented emergency security protocols in anticipation of an ambush. After some time, the vessels left the flotilla’s area without further incident.

Shortly thereafter, military drone activity was detected operating with increasing intensity above the flotilla. In an official statement released at 3:03 AM local time, the mission coordinator stated that they are now under a state of high alert.

The fleet is currently approaching the 120-nautical-mile mark from Gaza, a region that has historically been the location for the interception and attack of previous humanitarian flotillas.

“This threat shows that our journey is never free from risk, but the determination to break the Gaza blockade remains intact. We are sailing not only to bring aid but also to uphold the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and a dignified life,” stated the Global Sumud Flotilla team.

The GSF, which is carrying over 500 civilian volunteers from 44 countries, including doctors, lawyers, war veterans, journalists, and human rights activists, is now in the final stage toward Gaza, having previously faced drone attacks, explosions, and technical damage to some ships.

The organization firmly stated that any attack or interception against this non-violent, civilian convoy would be a violation of international law and could potentially be categorized as a war crime. []

