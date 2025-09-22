Global Sumud Flotilla Enters ‘Yellow Zone’ on Course Toward Gaza

Sicily, MINA – The Global Sumud Flotilla has entered the so-called “Yellow Zone” after departing from Sicily, Italy, moving closer to a potential confrontation with Israeli forces.

The “Yellow Zone” refers to international waters between Italy and Cyprus where Israeli attacks are considered possible, prompting flotilla participants to heighten their readiness in case of interception.

On Sunday evening, Al Jazeera reported that all participants gathered on the upper decks of the ships, which are carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza along with volunteers determined to deliver it.

Emergency protocols were reviewed and implemented, including instructions on life jackets, helmets, and designated assembly points. Volunteers have also been trained to respond to possible onboard emergencies, such as fires, a person falling overboard, or collisions.

Also Read: Drones Reportedly Approach Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

Organizers instructed participants on how to act if Israeli forces intercept the flotilla, board the ships, and detain them. The emphasis remains on strict non-violence, consistent with the mission’s humanitarian goals.

Saif Abukeshek, a member of the flotilla’s steering committee, dismissed Israeli allegations of “terrorist involvement” as psychological warfare, describing them as part of a long-standing propaganda strategy.

While thousands reportedly expressed interest in joining the flotilla, organizers said capacity was limited, particularly after several ships failed technical inspections, and voiced concern about navigating the unpredictable Mediterranean.

After several days docked in Italy, the flotilla has resumed its course, now moving past the “Yellow Zone” and edging closer to the “Red Zone.” This area, located within 100 nautical miles (185 km) of Gaza’s coast, is considered the most dangerous, as it places the flotilla directly within the operational range of the Israeli Navy.[]

Also Read: 3 Drones Fly Over Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)