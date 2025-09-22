SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Global Sumud Flotilla Enters ‘Yellow Zone’ on Course Toward Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

15 Views ㅤ

Sicily, MINA – The Global Sumud Flotilla has entered the so-called “Yellow Zone” after departing from Sicily, Italy, moving closer to a potential confrontation with Israeli forces.

The “Yellow Zone” refers to international waters between Italy and Cyprus where Israeli attacks are considered possible, prompting flotilla participants to heighten their readiness in case of interception.

On Sunday evening, Al Jazeera reported that all participants gathered on the upper decks of the ships, which are carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza along with volunteers determined to deliver it.

Emergency protocols were reviewed and implemented, including instructions on life jackets, helmets, and designated assembly points. Volunteers have also been trained to respond to possible onboard emergencies, such as fires, a person falling overboard, or collisions.

Also Read: Drones Reportedly Approach Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

Organizers instructed participants on how to act if Israeli forces intercept the flotilla, board the ships, and detain them. The emphasis remains on strict non-violence, consistent with the mission’s humanitarian goals.

Saif Abukeshek, a member of the flotilla’s steering committee, dismissed Israeli allegations of “terrorist involvement” as psychological warfare, describing them as part of a long-standing propaganda strategy.

While thousands reportedly expressed interest in joining the flotilla, organizers said capacity was limited, particularly after several ships failed technical inspections,  and voiced concern about navigating the unpredictable Mediterranean.

After several days docked in Italy, the flotilla has resumed its course, now moving past the “Yellow Zone” and edging closer to the “Red Zone.” This area, located within 100 nautical miles (185 km) of Gaza’s coast, is considered the most dangerous, as it places the flotilla directly within the operational range of the Israeli Navy.[]

Also Read: 3 Drones Fly Over Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagbreaking Israel Gaza blockade flotilla nears Red Zone Gaza coast Gaza aid ships face Israeli threat Global Sumud Flotilla enters Yellow Zone humanitarian flotilla emergency drills international solidarity mission Palestine Mediterranean aid convoy to Gaza non-violent resistance Gaza mission Saif Abukeshek flotilla statement volunteers prepare for Israeli interception

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Global Sumud Flotilla Enters ‘Yellow Zone’ on Course Toward Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Load More
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:35 WIB
America

US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 17:03 WIB
Boats Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Boats from Greece Set Sail to Join Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 16:30 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 14:47 WIB
Europe

Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 19:57 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Legislator Condemns Israeli Ground Invasion of Gaza

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Faces Floods, Extreme Weather, and Geological Disasters Amid Seasonal Transition

  • 10 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us