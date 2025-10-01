SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Global Sumud Flotilla Endures Israeli Military Intimidation, Now Just 118 Nautical Miles from Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Sumud Flotilla Global Fleet. (Photo: rtve)

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – After a full night of intimidating maneuvers by Zionist Israeli military vessels, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has confirmed that all participants in the humanitarian mission are safe. Despite facing cyber attacks and navigation disruption, the flotilla continues to sail with a stronger resolve to break the blockade on Gaza.

In an official report received by MINA on Wednesday, the GSF stated that Israeli warships encircled the two main vessels, the Alma and the Sirius, in the early hours of the morning. The Israeli military also launched a cyber attack that disabled several communication devices and caused disruptions to navigation connectivity.

“The participants remain calm and are following all safety procedures. This threat does not weaken us; it only strengthens our commitment to sail. We will continue to break the blockade, deliver aid, and raise the flag of non-violent solidarity with the people of Gaza,” asserted Thiago Avila, a GSF organizer.

The largest humanitarian fleet in the history of efforts to break the Gaza blockade comprises 41 vessels, with hundreds of volunteers from various countries. They are currently located approximately 118 nautical miles from Gaza, just eight nautical miles from the location where the vessel Madleen was previously intercepted by the Israeli military.

Also Read: 223 Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla Detained by Israeli Naval Forces

The mission is viewed as a historic moment to open a People’s Humanitarian Corridor, which is hoped to become a safe route for direct humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“This is the biggest effort ever made to break the blockade. We are supported by international law and the will of the world’s people. The international community has entrusted this mission to us, and we will not fail,” Avila continued.

Although the risk increases as the fleet approaches the interception-prone zone, the volunteers state that only prayer, reliance on God (tawakal), and global solidarity are their strengths.

The GSF is expected to reach Gaza waters within the next 18 hours, barring any further interception or attack.[]

Also Read: Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

