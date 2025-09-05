SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Global Sumud Flotilla Defies Israeli Threats to Designate Activists as ‘Terrorists’

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Tunis, MINA – Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla have vowed to continue their humanitarian mission to Gaza despite threats from Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has proposed designating flotilla activists as “terrorists” and seizing their ships.

In a statement released Thursday, the flotilla condemned the threats as groundless and aimed solely at intimidation.

“Our mission is humanitarian, lawful, and unstoppable. We will not be deterred by threats from Israeli officials,” the coalition said.

The international flotilla, carrying food, clean water, and urgently needed medical supplies for Palestinians in Gaza, is expected to arrive in Tunisian waters in the coming days to join additional ships before sailing onward to Gaza.

The coalition, which includes volunteers, medical professionals, and human rights defenders from 44 countries, reaffirmed its determination to break Israel’s blockade.

The flotilla described Ben-Gvir’s threats as a violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

“Israel has long relied on tactics of criminalization, violence, and dehumanization against Palestinians, journalists, medical workers, and international activists. These latest threats are merely an extension of that strategy to silence global solidarity,” the statement continued.

Organizers also underscored that under international law, Gaza’s 40-kilometer coastline falls under Palestinian sovereignty, granting Palestinians the right to receive ships, goods, and passengers through their territorial waters.

The coalition urged the United Nations, world governments, and the wider international community to guarantee the safety of the flotilla’s passage, while inviting media outlets and observers to join the mission to ensure transparency.

“No intimidation, smear campaign, or act of violence will silence the global demand for justice, dignity, and humanitarian aid. We will press forward to break the blockade and bring hope to the children and families of Gaza,” the statement concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)



