SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Global Sumud Flotilla Condemns Israeli Efforts to Criminalize Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

11 Views ㅤ

Ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla continue their voyage from ports in Tunisia, Italy, Spain, and Greece to Gaza. (Photo: GSF)

Mediterranean, MINA – Global Sumud Flotilla has strongly condemned repeated attempts by the Zionist Israeli occupiers to criminalize their civilian humanitarian mission to Gaza by accusing it of being a security threat.

According to Global Sumud Flotilla, this rhetoric is part of a broader pattern: a systematic effort by Israel to delegitimize humanitarian action, justify its use of deadly force, and cover up its violations of international law.

“Israel is trying to portray this mission as an illegal act to cover up its own war crimes,” read an official statement from Global Sumud Flotilla, quoted by MINA on Monday.

“The world must reject these lies, defend humanitarian action, protect the more than 500 volunteers sailing to break the blockade, and act decisively to end the genocide in Gaza.”

Also Read: Prabowo: Indonesia Ready to Recognize Israel if Palestine is Recognized

In recent weeks, Global Sumud Flotilla has also reported increased aerial surveillance of its fleet. Unidentified drones have been following the flotilla’s movements, raising concerns for the safety of the volunteers.

Global Sumud Flotilla asserts that international law protects civilians involved in humanitarian missions. Any attack or attempt to obstruct the flotilla is a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Under the law, Gaza retains sovereignty over its waters, giving the flotilla full rights to deliver aid and challenge Israeli violations.

This principle has even been affirmed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid and refrain from blocking access, a mandate that the flotilla mission is actively working to uphold.

“With unwavering determination, we continue to sail toward Gaza, to a people facing relentless bombing, starvation, and mass displacement,” the Global Sumud Flotilla statement continued. “This mission is guided by the principles of peace, non-violence, and the liberation of Palestine.”

Also Read: Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

Global Sumud Flotilla fleet is currently sailing with medical and legal vessels to ensure the safety and full transparency of the mission. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

TagGlobal Sumud Flotilla

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Global Sumud Flotilla Condemns Israeli Efforts to Criminalize Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
International

3 Drones Fly Over Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 07:32 WIB
International

AWG Volunteer Sets Sail for Gaza in Global Sumud Flotilla Mission

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 15:50 WIB
International

Another Ship Joins Global Sumud Flotilla Sailing to Gaza

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 14:02 WIB
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah Calls for Prayers for the Success of Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 19:30 WIB
Boats Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Boats from Greece Set Sail to Join Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 16:30 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Prabowo at the UN: Indonesia Ready to Deploy Peacekeeping Troops to Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:35 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Faces Floods, Extreme Weather, and Geological Disasters Amid Seasonal Transition

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Palestine

Abbas Commits to Elections Within a Year after End of Gaza War

  • 21 hours ago
America

UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 17:03 WIB
International

UN’s Guterres: World Must Not Bend to Israel’s Pressure on Palestinian Statehood

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 22:29 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us