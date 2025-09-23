Global Sumud Flotilla Condemns Israeli Efforts to Criminalize Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

Mediterranean, MINA – Global Sumud Flotilla has strongly condemned repeated attempts by the Zionist Israeli occupiers to criminalize their civilian humanitarian mission to Gaza by accusing it of being a security threat.

According to Global Sumud Flotilla, this rhetoric is part of a broader pattern: a systematic effort by Israel to delegitimize humanitarian action, justify its use of deadly force, and cover up its violations of international law.

“Israel is trying to portray this mission as an illegal act to cover up its own war crimes,” read an official statement from Global Sumud Flotilla, quoted by MINA on Monday.

“The world must reject these lies, defend humanitarian action, protect the more than 500 volunteers sailing to break the blockade, and act decisively to end the genocide in Gaza.”

Also Read: Prabowo: Indonesia Ready to Recognize Israel if Palestine is Recognized

In recent weeks, Global Sumud Flotilla has also reported increased aerial surveillance of its fleet. Unidentified drones have been following the flotilla’s movements, raising concerns for the safety of the volunteers.

Global Sumud Flotilla asserts that international law protects civilians involved in humanitarian missions. Any attack or attempt to obstruct the flotilla is a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Under the law, Gaza retains sovereignty over its waters, giving the flotilla full rights to deliver aid and challenge Israeli violations.

This principle has even been affirmed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid and refrain from blocking access, a mandate that the flotilla mission is actively working to uphold.

“With unwavering determination, we continue to sail toward Gaza, to a people facing relentless bombing, starvation, and mass displacement,” the Global Sumud Flotilla statement continued. “This mission is guided by the principles of peace, non-violence, and the liberation of Palestine.”

Also Read: Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

Global Sumud Flotilla fleet is currently sailing with medical and legal vessels to ensure the safety and full transparency of the mission. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank