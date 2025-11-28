SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Global Movement to Gaza to Hold Coordinated Rallies in 13 Cities on International Day of Solidarity

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

People, holding banners and Palestinian flags, gather to stage a demonstration in support of Palestinians, and to protest against Israeli attacks over Gaza, near Sonnenallee train station in Neukolln district of Berlin, Germany on March 16, 2024. [Erbil Başay – Anadolu Agency]

Berlin, MINA – The Global Movement to Gaza has announced a series of coordinated demonstrations across 13 major cities worldwide on 29 November, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The protests will take place in Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Oslo, Vienna, Warsaw, Luxembourg, Cape Town, Washington DC, Mexico City, and São Paulo.

The movement says the mobilization aims to highlight the role of European and Western institutions in “sustaining Israel’s genocidal war” on the Gaza Strip, now entering its third year. Organizers accuse the European Union and national governments of complicity through weapons exports, political backing, and ongoing economic ties with Israel.

In a statement, the movement listed several demands directed at the EU and national leaders:

  • Full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement
  • An immediate arms embargo and end to all military cooperation with Israel
  • Targeted sanctions against Israeli officials responsible for war crimes, genocide, and ethnic cleansing
  • A halt to all institutional cooperation in academia, culture, and sports
  • Alignment of EU foreign policy and funding with international humanitarian and human rights law

Organizers say the coordinated actions respond to Israel’s ongoing violation of the ceasefire agreement and the failure of the international community to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Despite pledges from global leaders, only a fraction of the required humanitarian assistance has reached Gaza, where more than 69,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. Tens of thousands remain missing under the rubble, and more than 170,000 have been wounded.

The group argues that governments in Europe and North America have “abandoned their responsibility to protect civilians,” citing the continued blockade that has pushed parts of Gaza into famine conditions. It points to civil society actions, such as the Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest naval mission challenging the blockade as necessary initiatives to break the siege and secure humanitarian corridors.

According to the organizers, the world is witnessing one of the most significant public mobilizations for Palestine in decades. They say governments have failed to uphold international law or ensure the safe entry of aid, leaving civil society to “fill the moral vacuum.”

The rallies on 29 November are expected to draw thousands of participants across multiple continents, signaling a growing global backlash to Israel’s military campaign and the support it continues to receive from Western allies.

The demonstrations also come as international legal pressure intensifies. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) continues hearings on Israel’s alleged genocide in Gaza, while top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, face arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC).[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagInternational Solidarity Day for Palestine

