Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Global March to Gaza: Civil Resistance Against Israeli Blockade

sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The ongoing Global March to Gaza has emerged as a powerful symbol of international civil society’s resistance against Israel’s inhumane blockade of the Gaza Strip. This action runs parallel to the humanitarian aid flotilla missions previously intercepted by Israel, demonstrating an unyielding wave of global solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Dr. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, stated that the Global March to Gaza is not merely an expression of concern over the devastating blockade policy, but also a manifestation of moral courage in defiance of the injustices perpetrated by Israel and its primary ally, the United States.

“This blockade is an uncivilized act. Israel has sacrificed and killed civilians, destroyed all life in Gaza, and continues to seek control over the entire Palestinian territory,” Sudarnoto asserted in his statement on Monday.

He expressed deep appreciation for all participants of the Long March, who, with resolve and bravery, are attempting to breach the blockade to deliver humanitarian aid and global solidarity to Gaza. “Every party that aligns with humanitarian values and justice is obligated to provide full support for this long march,” he urged.

However, according to Sudarnoto, the Global March to Gaza faces serious challenges. Egypt and Libya have reportedly halted and even deported a number of participants, particularly those from abroad. Humanitarian aid delegations whose ships were previously detained have experienced similar fates.

While acknowledging these obstructions as within each country’s authority, Sudarnoto opined that Egypt and Libya should comprehend the urgency of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Precisely in a humanitarian emergency like this, Egypt and Libya should provide services and facilities to allow this Long March to continue,” he emphasized.

He also suspected pressure from Israel on both countries to stop the Long March. Therefore, he encouraged Indonesia to take diplomatic steps as a mediator and a driving force for opening the Gaza blockade. “It would be a good step if Indonesia could act as a mediator pushing for the blockade’s opening. And that opportunity exists, namely through this Global March to Gaza,” he concluded.

This perilous Global March to Gaza, according to Sudarnoto, is no different from other resistance efforts directly confronting Israeli military power. Consequently, this action requires international protection and recognition as a legitimate part of the struggle to uphold justice and the rights of the Palestinian people. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

