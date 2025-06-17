SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get Paid to Intern! Indonesia Launches 2025 Internship Program for University Students

Farah Salsabila - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology has launched the 2025 Impactful Internship Program, a national initiative aimed at equipping university students with real-world experience across strategic industries.

Applications will be accepted from June 16 to July 11, 2025. Selected participants will participate in structured internships from August 4 to December 22, 2025, under the guidance of academic supervisors. Participants will also receive a monthly living allowance.

Internship placements span various strategic sectors, including logistics, information technology, artificial intelligence, educational technology, video streaming, and cultural preservation. This cross-sectoral involvement underscores the ministry’s commitment to bridging the gap between higher education and workforce demands.

Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology Brian Yuliarto emphasized that the program is designed to go beyond workplace exposure. “This program is not merely increasing internship participation; it is about preparing students to become socially responsible, professionally competent, and globally competitive change agents,” he stated during the program’s launch on Monday.

Deputy Minister Stella highlighted that Impactful Internship builds on the achievements of the MSIB (Certified Independent Study and Internship) program. She noted that graduates of MSIB earned an average monthly salary of IDR 5.5 million and that over 16% of students received immediate job offers upon completion of their internships.

She also underscored the importance of embedding internship programs within academic curricula, particularly as more than 33% of past participants came from economically disadvantaged families.

“Internships must be an integral part of the learning system, not just an extracurricular activity,” said Stella.

Through this program, the ministry seeks to strengthen cooperation between universities, industry players, and the wider community, producing graduates who are not only job-ready but also capable of driving ppositive social and economic change. []

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

