Germany Provides €28 Million of Development Program in the West Bank, Gaza

Ramallah, MINA – The German Government launched on Wednesday their contribution of another €28 million to the new phase of the Municipal Development Program (MDP) in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, according to a press release by the German Representative Office in Ramallah.

This additional German financing was announced during a visit to Ramallah Recreational Complex by Anne-Sophie Beckedorf, Chargé d’Affaires of the German Representative Office in Ramallah, Mohammad al-Ramahi, Director General of Municipal Development and Lending Fund (MDLF), and Issa Kassis, Mayor of Ramallah, WAFA reported.

The German financing of €28 million will be used for improving municipal infrastructure as well as municipal service delivery. It adds up to previous commitments through German Financial Cooperation to the Municipal Development Program, bringing the total support to €168 million.

The Ramallah Recreational Complex, the site visited by the German and Palestinian delegations, stands exemplary for this support: Ramallah Municipality through German funding completed civil, electrical and mechanical works of an existing floor and constructed an additional floor. The enhanced recreational facilities give space for social, cultural and sports activities including for people with disabilities and youth.

The Municipal Development Program is a Palestinian multi-phase reform-based national program with joint support from the German Government (through KfW and GIZ) and other donors. Its objective is to improve the quality and coverage of municipal service delivery by the 159 Palestinian municipalities, which serve 78% of the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza. This will be achieved by improving municipal management practices and ensuring greater participation, accountability and transparency in service delivery.

Ahead of the site visit, the related financing agreement was signed under the auspices of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Anne-Sophie Beckedorf, Chargé d’Affaires of the German Representative Office, said on this occasion: “Germany has been a longstanding supporter of Palestinian municipalities because we are convinced that the local level is closest to the people. We support municipalities in improving the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of their services and thereby better respond to their citizens’ needs.”

Farid Ghannam, Deputy Minister of Finance, Majdi al Saleh, Minister of Local Government and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Municipal Development and Lending Fund, Jan Wiegelmann, Head of Division Economic Development and Education-KfW, and David Kunze, Director of KfW German Development Bank Office, signed the agreement.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)