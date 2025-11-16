SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

German Opposition Party Urges End to the Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Movement

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

10 Views

Photo Caption: (Illustration) A pro-Palestinian rally in Germany. (Photo: Anadolu)

Berlin, MINA – Germany’s opposition party, The Left (Die Linke), on Saturday called for an end to the suppression of the pro-Palestinian solidarity movement in the country.

“The repression against the pro-Palestinian movement must end. Palestinian self-determination can only go hand-in-hand with Jewish self-determination in Israel and Palestine, and vice versa,” said The Left Party chairman, Ines Schwerdtner, at a state-level party congress in Berlin, Anadolu reported.

Schwerdtner also urged her party to defend the Palestinian cause.

Last month, UN experts expressed concern over Germany’s surveillance of pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the suppression of Palestinian solidarity activism, which they said had intensified since October 2023.

They observed that, despite the peaceful nature of most pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Germany has been criminalizing, punishing, and suppressing legitimate Palestinian solidarity activism.

The experts noted that the protesters’ demands are legitimate, including calls to stop arms exports to Israel, end the genocide and illegal Israeli occupation, ensure humanitarian aid access to Gaza, recognize the State of Palestine, and ensure accountability for international crimes.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGermany

