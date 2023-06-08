GCC, Tunisia Sign MoU to Boost Relations, Cooperation

Tunis, MINA – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General, Jassem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, met in Tunis on Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, Saudi Gazette reports.

According to the report, the GCC General Secretariat and the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The report says this agreement aims at establishing a mechanism for consultation between the two sides to enhance GCC-Tunisian bilateral relationship and cooperation.

In a statement after his meeting with Tunisian President, Kais Saied, Al Budaiwi said that he had conducted several meetings with senior officials to discuss cooperation between GCC countries and Tunisia.

Al Budaiwi said that he and President Saied have discussed ways of enhancing relations between Gulf countries and Tunisia, and widened the horizons of cooperation in matters of common interests, report added.

According to MEMO, the GCC chief praised the relationship that the GCC countries and Tunisia share, and the level of cooperation between all sides in different fields.

He also expressed his confidence in reaching the highest levels of cooperation, thanks to the wisdom of the leaderships of the GCC Countries and Tunisia, wishing for more progress and fortitude among them.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)