GCC Condemns Israeli Escalations and Violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sanctity

Riyadh, MINA – The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council has condemned Israel’s escalation in Jerusalem and repeated attacks by Israeli soldiers on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi criticized the violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and the lack of respect of Israeli forces during Ramadan.

Albudaiwi said that Israeli aggression during the holy month and the continuation of the incursions at the mosque were a violation of the sanctities of the holy sites, Arab News reported.

He called on the international community to protect Palestinian civilians and stop Israeli attempts to change Jerusalem’s legal character, demographic composition and arrangements for the Islamic holy place.

The GCC has detailed violations by Israeli forces, including harassment, assault and expulsion of worshipers, as well as the closing of the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Albudaiwi said such acts were a provocation to Muslims around the world, an assault on the legal status of holy places, a violation of historically agreed status quo arrangements and a serious breach of international law and UN resolutions.

He added that the ongoing brutal attacks were an alarming turning point for which the Israeli government bears all responsibility.

The statement came days after Albudaiwi condemned the actions of Israeli settlers’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on March 29, under the protection of Israeli soldiers.

He said that such actions during Ramadan constituted a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of international law and a violation of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)