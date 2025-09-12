Gaza’s Hope: Residents Await Arrival of Global Sumud Flotilla

Gaza, MINA – Young people and children in Gaza gathered on the beach, awaiting the arrival of the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian fleet. With simple tambourines in hand, they sang stirring songs of struggle.

“From the shores of the Gaza sea, we await the fleet of freedom. O fleet of freedom, beat the drums strongly, raise the spirit of struggle. Gaza awaits you, we pray that God is with you, protecting your noble selves,” they sang, their voices met with a spirit of togetherness.

At the end of the song, a loud voice was heard: “Allah is with you, O Global Sumud Flotilla!”

A 40-second video received by the MINA News Agency on Friday shows the atmosphere full of hope.

Also Read: FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder; Rifle Recovered

Despite living under a prolonged blockade and humanitarian crisis, the people of Gaza remain optimistic that the global flotilla will lead to a change.

The Global Sumud Flotilla 2025 is the largest civilian mission in the last two decades, involving 65 ships from 44 countries, including a delegation from Indonesia.

The mission is determined to break through the Israeli blockade, delivering food, medicine, and urgent necessities for more than two million residents of Gaza who are still trapped in a humanitarian emergency. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates