Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gazan Women Forge Resilient Generation Through Quranic Education

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Dr. Zahia Al-Huwaisy

Jakarta, MINA – Dr. Zahia Al-Huwaisy emphasized the powerful role of Palestinian women in Gaza in shaping a resilient generation rooted in Quranic education from early childhood.

Speaking at a lecture titled “Palestinian Muslim Women and Qur’anic Education” hosted by the Central Committee for Muslim Women of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on Thursday, Dr. Zahia highlighted how spiritual strength and mental resilience in Gaza stem from a deep connection to the Quran.

“The Quran brings peace to their hearts and gives them a clear sense of purpose, living for Allah,” she said.

She noted that the people of Gaza remain firmly committed to their land. “They would never trade Gaza for worldly gain. No matter the offer, they will not abandon it.”

Also Read: Two Israeli Soldiers Sentenced for Refusing to Join Gaza War

Dr. Zahia also stressed that true education goes beyond memorizing verses. “It’s not just about recitation, it’s about living the values of the Quran. Just as hydrogen and oxygen together form water, those who unite with the Quran find direction and purpose in life,” she explained.

She praised the women of Gaza as pillars of strength, raising children with deep faith, unwavering spirit, and readiness to stand firm under pressure. “These mothers are nurturing a generation destined to defend Al-Aqsa, young hearts shaped by the Quran and prepared to struggle for justice,” she concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 11,000 Cancer Patients in Gaza Deprived of Treatment by Israeli Blockade

