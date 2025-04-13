SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Water Crisis Deepens as Israeli Forces Block Mekorot Pipeline Repairs

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Palestinian children fill containers with water in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 13, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. More than 11,000 people have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since the war erupted after Palestinian militants raided southern Israel on October 7 killing at least 1200 people, according to official Israeli figures. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Municipality has raised urgent concerns over the worsening water crisis in Gaza City, attributing the disruption to Israeli occupation forces preventing access to a damaged Mekorot water pipeline in the east of the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to a statement issued Saturday, municipal crews could restore the water flow within 24 hours if granted access to the affected area.

The water pipeline, critically damaged during an Israeli incursion on Al-Muntar Street near Al-Karama Street, has led to a complete halt in water supply. The municipality accused the Israeli army of deliberately delaying access for emergency repair crews despite the urgent need for restoration.

Efforts have been ongoing in coordination with international organizations to secure permission for repair work. However, the municipality is still awaiting final approval to proceed.

The situation has significantly worsened since the Israeli authorities cut water supplies from the Mekorot company last Saturday, which previously provided 70 percent of Gaza City’s total water needs. The cut has triggered warnings of an imminent thirst crisis, especially among displaced residents enduring dire living conditions.

In addition to the water shortage, Gaza faces an escalating environmental and health disaster. The municipality previously warned of the risks of disease outbreaks caused by the accumulation of 175,000 tons of waste and sewage leakage due to widespread infrastructure damage. Decomposing bodies trapped under rubble further exacerbate the threat of epidemics. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us