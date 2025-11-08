SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Students Return to University After Two Years of War

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 Views

Gaza, MINA – After two years of interruption due to war and the destruction of university facilities, students at Al-Azhar University of Gaza and other campuses across the enclave have returned to classrooms with renewed determination, despite difficult conditions.

Many have re-enrolled and started attending lectures even as much of their campuses remain in ruins. They carry the firm belief that education is the key to Palestine’s future, refusing to surrender to the devastation around them, Wafa reported.

“Despite all the hardships, we are here to learn because we are resilient people,” said one female student in Gaza, reflecting the perseverance of a generation determined to continue their studies amid the rubble.

Academic activities have cautiously resumed, relying on limited internet access and improvised classrooms to keep learning ongoing. Humanitarian data show that over 20,000 students have been killed and 31,000 others injured since Israel’s assault on Gaza began in October 2023.

Also Read: Turkish Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Over “Genocide” Charges

The large-scale aggression has shattered Gaza’s education system, destroying campuses, disrupting electricity and internet services, and denying countless students their right to study.

Still, several universities have reopened using hybrid and temporary methods, including online sessions and emergency learning spaces. The students’ return marks both a symbol of hope and resilience, and a reminder of the immense challenges facing education in war-torn Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Defy Israeli Restrictions for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

