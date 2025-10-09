Gaza Residents Celebrate Ceasefire Announcement with Euphoria

Gaza, MINA – The announcement of a ceasefire was met with euphoria by Palestinian residents in Gaza, who have long lived under blockade and relentless attacks.

The President of the United States announced late Wednesday evening local time that Hamas and Israel have signed the first phase of a peace plan to end the war in Gaza.

The agreement includes an initial ceasefire phase, which will pave the way for a prisoner exchange and the delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

In numerous circulating videos, Gaza residents were seen flocking to the narrow streets amidst the building ruins to celebrate the deal, which brings new hope after two years of genocide.

In Khan Younis, in the southern part of Gaza, residents were seen cheering, dancing, and chanting takbir in the early hours of Thursday, shortly after the announcement was broadcast.

Many lit simple, homemade fireworks and waved Palestinian flags as a symbol of victory over prolonged suffering.

The celebrations were not limited to Gaza; hundreds of Israeli residents, including the families of captives held in Gaza, also flooded the streets of Tel Aviv to celebrate the ceasefire.

This agreement is described as the initial step toward a comprehensive peace plan, which will be followed by subsequent phases including the reconstruction of Gaza, the gradual withdrawal of troops, and the reopening of the Rafah border in the south.[]

