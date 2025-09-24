SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Now Has Highest Number of Child Amputees in the World: UNRWA

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

3 Views

Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Gaza has become the place with the highest number of child amputees per capita worldwide since the beginning of Israel’s war, the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reported that up to 4,000 amputations have been carried out in Gaza since October 2023.

“The toll on children and childhood is beyond just the physical injury and the spreading hunger. Children’s scars are deep and invisible: anxiety, nightmares, aggression, fear,” Lazzarini said in a statement shared on social media platform X.

He added that many children are now forced into begging, looting, or child labor, calling it “a lost childhood.”

Also Read: Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

Warning of long-term consequences, Lazzarini said, “The longer this goes on, the more the children will be haunted by their ongoing and deepening traumas for generations to come.”

He renewed his call for a cease-fire, “at least for the sake of children.”

The statement comes as UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where more than 65,400 people have been killed since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City Resist Forced Displacement

Tagceasefire child amputees genocide humanitarian crisis Israel Palestinian children Philippe Lazzarini trauma UNRWA war

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Now Has Highest Number of Child Amputees in the World: UNRWA

  • 1 hour ago
outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Reform in UN Security Council

  • 11 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City Resist Forced Displacement

  • 13 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

42 Killed in Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip

  • 16 hours ago
America

UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Europe

Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 21:08 WIB
US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Criticizes UN for Failing to Address Global Conflicts and Border Security

  • Wednesday, 24 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
America

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us