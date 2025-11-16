Gaza Medical Team Identifies 97 of 330 Bodies Returned by Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that it received 15 bodies of martyrs released by the Israeli occupation on Friday via the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received to 330.

So far, authorities have successfully identified 97 of the 330 bodies, and the medical team in Gaza continues to process the remains according to established protocols, conducting examinations and documentation before returning them to their families, Almayadeen reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles fired live ammunition towards the eastern perimeter of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, resuming hostilities despite the announced ceasefire.

In the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, a Palestinian woman sustained severe injuries after a wall of her home, which had been previously damaged by Israeli bombardment, collapsed. Simultaneously, Israeli helicopters struck the southern city of Rafah.

This occurs amid the difficult conditions faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with heavy rains flooding the homes of affected families in the refugee camps.

Earlier, the Gaza Civil Defense warned that heavy rains had inundated dozens of tents housing displaced families in the coastal area of al-Mawasi near Khan Younis, worsening already precarious living conditions.

On November 14, Civil Defense officials confirmed they received continuous emergency calls since the early morning as tents collapsed and were submerged by rain in camps and shelters across several locations. The most affected areas included the al-Nafaq, al-Daraj, al-Yarmouk, al-Zaytoun, and al-Shati refugee camps in Gaza City.

An equally critical situation was reported in the central governorate areas, including al-Baraka and al-Bassa in Deir al-Balah, near the Islamic Bank on Salah al-Din Street, west of the al-Bureij camp, as well as displacement sites around the Nuseirat market area.

With the onset of winter conditions and infrastructure destroyed by months of bombardment, civil defense authorities called for urgent international intervention.

They specifically urged countries involved in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations to address the humanitarian crisis impacting nearly half a million families displaced by what they termed Israel’s “ongoing war of annihilation.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

