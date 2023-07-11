Gaza Inaugurates New Emergency Hospital Department

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza today, on Tuesday, inaugurated the emergency department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The opening ceremony was attended by Issam Al-Dulais, head of Government Action Follow-up, government and community figures, and representatives of the ICRC, MEMO reported.

Speaking at the event, Al-Dulais said, “We are witnessing the start of a new development initiative in the largest health complex in the Gaza Strip.”

“This complex is relied upon in situations of peace and war. Distinguished staff and facilities are gradually developing.”

And the Ministry of Health said the new facility will provide quality services and easy access to these services.

“The whole place has been modified and changed, and the cost of the project is more than $1 million, and it was implemented through the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the ministry added.

Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest and oldest in the Gaza Strip. It has been a focal point of care during Israel’s repeated attacks on Gaza.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)