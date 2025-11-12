SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

sajadi Editor : Widi - Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB

8 Views

Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, has called for the establishment of independent international investigative committees to uncover what he described as horrific crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against the bodies of Palestinian martyrs recently returned to Gaza.

Dr. Al-Bursh said that what medical teams witnessed “defies description and represents a flagrant violation of human dignity and the sanctity of the dead.”

Speaking to Palestine Newspaper, he stressed that each of the returned martyrs’ bodies “requires an international investigative committee.” He revealed that several corpses showed signs of mutilation, being run over by armored vehicles, and execution-style killings at close range with bullets to the head or chest.

Forensic specialists also documented evidence of “sadism and Nazi-like treatment” of the bodies, according to Al-Bursh.

Also Read: WHO Evacuates Nearly 8,000 Patients from Gaza

The Ministry of Health received 315 bodies through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), but only 89 were identified. Due to limited medical capacity and destroyed morgue facilities, 182 were buried in a mass grave without identification.

Some bodies were decapitated, handcuffed, or blindfolded, while others bore precise surgical incisions, leading to suspicions of organ harvesting. “We saw carefully opened chests, with hearts, livers, kidneys, and even corneas missing. This is not the first time the occupation has committed such crimes,” Al-Bursh said.

He further revealed that several bodies appeared to have been mauled by trained dogs or wild animals. “We received one body that had been attacked by trained wild animals, a horrifying scene that chills the soul,” he said.

Due to the lack of morgue capacity, medical teams were forced to store the bodies in fish freezers to preserve them temporarily for identification. “We don’t have enough morgues or DNA testing labs; they were destroyed by the occupation,” he added.

Also Read: Satellite Images Show Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

Al-Bursh explained that the decision to bury the unidentified bodies was made out of necessity, warning that “losing forensic samples and evidence could cost Palestinians the ability to legally prove these crimes.”

He noted that the ministry has followed limited procedures to collect samples and documentation but urgently needs international technical assistance to preserve evidence.

“The absence of investigative tools could result in the loss of the right to prosecute the perpetrators,” he warned.

The process of identifying the bodies is ongoing, with families relying on personal items such as clothing, wedding rings, or dental features to recognize their loved ones.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jabalia Refugee Camp, Gaza

Dr. Al-Bursh appealed to the international community, human rights groups, and medical organizations to activate investigative committees to document crimes of genocide, organ theft, and post-mortem abuse. He also urged the ICRC to provide full records of the returned martyrs, including the 182 buried without identification.

According to the Palestinian National Campaign to Retrieve the Martyrs’ Bodies, Israel was holding 735 Palestinian bodies before the ceasefire. Haaretz reported on July 16 that the Israeli army is currently holding about 1,500 additional Palestinian bodies from Gaza at the Sde Teiman military camp.

Human rights organizations have also documented several cases of Palestinian detainees from Gaza who died under torture while in Israeli custody during the ongoing genocidal war since October 2023.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Three Killed, Several Injured in Ongoing Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

Tagforensic investigation Gaza Ministry of Health Gaza war genocide crimes human rights violations Israeli occupation mass graves munir al-bursh organ harvesting Palestine Palestinian martyrs Red Cross Sde Teiman camp torture

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Türkiye Urges Israel to Match Hamas’ Constructive Steps Toward Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

HRF Files Legal Complaint in Cyprus Against Israeli Soldier

  • 23 hours ago
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jabalia Refugee Camp, Gaza

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Palestine

Macron Announces France and Palestine to Form Committee for Constitutional and Institutional Development

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 22:00 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Passes First Reading of Bill Allowing Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 13:43 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Palestine

Macron Announces France and Palestine to Form Committee for Constitutional and Institutional Development

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Asia

Jakarta Hosts Gala Dinner for World Peace Forum Delegates

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 05:00 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jabalia Refugee Camp, Gaza

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Satellite Images Show Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us