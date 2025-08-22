Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens

Gaza, MINA – At least 62,263 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Friday,as reported by Anadolu Agency.

In the past 24 hours alone, 71 people were killed and 251 injured, raising the total number of wounded to 157,365.

The ministry also reported two new deaths from starvation and malnutrition, including a child, bringing the total famine-related death toll to 273, among them 112 children.

“Many victims remain trapped under the rubble or on the streets,” the ministry said, noting that rescue teams cannot reach them due to ongoing Israeli bombardment and lack of equipment.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military aggression after breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, 10,717 Palestinians have been killed and 45,324 injured.

Israeli forces have also continued targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid. In the past day, 24 people were killed and 133 injured in such attacks.

Since May 27, 2,060 Palestinians have been killed and 15,197 wounded while trying to access aid.

Israel’s full blockade of Gaza since early March has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, disease outbreaks, and the collapse of essential services. []

