SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)
Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – At least 62,263 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Friday,as reported by Anadolu Agency.

In the past 24 hours alone, 71 people were killed and 251 injured, raising the total number of wounded to 157,365.

The ministry also reported two new deaths from starvation and malnutrition, including a child, bringing the total famine-related death toll to 273, among them 112 children.

“Many victims remain trapped under the rubble or on the streets,” the ministry said, noting that rescue teams cannot reach them due to ongoing Israeli bombardment and lack of equipment.

Also Read: 47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military aggression after breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, 10,717 Palestinians have been killed and 45,324 injured.

Israeli forces have also continued targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid. In the past day, 24 people were killed and 133 injured in such attacks.

Since May 27, 2,060 Palestinians have been killed and 15,197 wounded while trying to access aid.

Israel’s full blockade of Gaza since early March has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, disease outbreaks, and the collapse of essential services. []
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

Tagcivilian casualties Famine genocide humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Middle East Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

  • 9 hours ago
Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens

  • 10 hours ago
Gaza Faces Severe Water Crisis (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Cut Water Supply to Northern Gaza to Force Palestinian Displacement

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Orders Negotiations to Free Hostages, Despite Approving Gaza City Occupation Plan

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Sheikh Muhammad Amin al-Husseini: The Palestinian Mufti in Indonesia’s Independence History

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Articles

Soekarno’s Contributions and Thoughts on Palestine

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 17:32 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Indonesia

215 Boats Registered for Riau’s Traditional Boat Race, Nearly Rp500 Million in Prizes

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 11:13 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us