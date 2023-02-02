Gaza Fighters Launch Rockets at Sderot

Gaza, MINA – Resistance fighters in Gaza launched several rockets in response to the continued repressive operations in recent days against male and female prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons.

Quoted from Shehab on Thursday, Hebrew media said that the Israeli occupation air defense system Iron Dome on Wednesday evening intercepted a missile fired from the Gaza Strip towards the settlement “Sderot” in the north of the Gaza Strip.

In an amateur video, the Hebrew 14 channel shows that a missile was fired from the Gaza Strip, while it was intercepted by an Iron Dome missile.

The Israeli occupation minister of national security, Itamar Ben Gvir called an emergency cabinet meeting in response to the rocket.

This attack takes place in light of the continuous repression operation that has been going on for three days against male and female prisoners inside Israeli occupation prisons.

Hamas resistance movement previously responded with condemnation of the Israeli occupation’s treatment of Palestinian prisoners that to date, according to Addameer, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, there are at least 4,700 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, including 150 children and 34 female prisoner. (T/RE1)

