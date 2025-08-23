SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Famine Claims 8 More Lives, Including 2 Children

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Eight Palestinians, including two children, have died from malnutrition in Gaza over the past 24 hours due to the Israeli blockade, raising the total famine-related death toll to 281 since the humanitarian crisis began, according to local health authorities, Anadolu Agency reported.

Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated on social media platform X that among the victims, 114 were children.

“The famine is silently ravaging the bodies of civilians, depriving children of their right to life, and turning tents and hospitals into daily scenes of tragedy,” he emphasized.

Israel’s military aggression, which began in October 2023, has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians and devastated the enclave, pushing it to the brink of famine. []

