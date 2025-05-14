SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation airstrikes targeted the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis on Tuesday, killing at least 27 Palestinians and wounding scores of others, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The strike, which severely damaged the hospital and its surroundings, marks the second Israeli assault on a medical facility in the city within a 24-hour period.

According to reports from the ground, fighter jets launched multiple airstrikes at the courtyard and surrounding areas of the Gaza European Hospital.

A medical source confirmed that six people were killed immediately, and many more were critically injured. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as medics and civilians rushed to evacuate the wounded amid the rubble.

Also Read: 57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

The Israeli army admitted responsibility for the bombing, claiming in a joint statement with the Shin Bet security service that it had carried out “a precise attack” targeting a Hamas command and control center allegedly operating beneath the hospital. Israeli media further claimed the strike aimed to assassinate Mohammed Sinwar, a senior commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades.

However, Palestinian sources denied the allegations, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting medical infrastructure as part of a broader campaign to dismantle Gaza’s already crippled health system.

Earlier on Monday, the Nasser Medical Complex Gaza’s largest hospital was also hit by an Israeli airstrike. The attack reportedly caused multiple casualties, including patients and medical staff.

Among the injured was prominent Palestinian journalist Hassan Islayh, who was later confirmed to have died in his hospital bed after being targeted a second time.

Also Read: UN Reports Sharp Decline in Hot Meal Distribution in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly condemned the repeated attacks on healthcare facilities. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the bombing of Nasser Hospital “a huge blow to the already overwhelmed health system.”

He confirmed that the hospital’s burn unit, ICU, surgical ward, and inpatient facilities were significantly damaged, killing two people and injuring at least 12, one of whom remains in critical condition.

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, the Gaza Government Media Office reports that 38 hospitals, 81 health centers, and 164 other medical facilities have been either destroyed, burned, or rendered non-functional by Israeli attacks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Guards Foil Jewish Goat Sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

TagAl-Qassam Brigades European Hospital Gaza health system collapse hospital bombing humanitarian crisis Israeli airstrike Khan Yunis Mohammed Sinwar nasser medical complex Palestinian Casualties Shin Bet war crimes WHO

News Channel

About Us