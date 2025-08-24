SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Tops 62,600 as More Palestinians Die of Starvation

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll in Israel’s military aggression on Gaza has reached 62,622, with eight more Palestinians, including two children, succumbing to starvation in the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

The ministry stated that 61 bodies were recovered and brought to hospitals in the last day, while 308 people were injured, raising the total number of injuries to 157,673 since the war began in October 2023. Many victims remain trapped under rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to ongoing Israeli attacks and movement restrictions.

Tragically, 16 Palestinians were killed and over 111 injured by Israeli fire while attempting to access humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours. Since May 27, a total of 2,076 Palestinians have been killed and 15,308 wounded while seeking essential aid.

The ministry emphasized that the eight latest starvation deaths, including two children, bring the total famine-related fatalities to 281 since October 2023, with 114 of them being children. The Israeli blockade, intensified since March 2 with the closure of all border crossings, has pushed Gaza’s 2.4 million population into severe famine.

Since resuming attacks on March 18 after the collapse of a ceasefire, Israeli forces have killed 10,778 Palestinians and injured 45,632 others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

