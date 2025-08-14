Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – At least 61,722 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, 123 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 437 people were injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 154,525 since the war began.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

The ministry also reported that 21 Palestinians were killed and 185 others injured in Israeli strikes while trying to obtain humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours. Since May 27, a total of 1,859 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,594 wounded while seeking aid.

Additionally, eight people, including three children, died within the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to 235, including 106 children, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

The Israeli military resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 10,201 people and injuring 42,484 others, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. []

