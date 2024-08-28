Gaza Death Toll Tops 40,500 as Israel Kills 58 More Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – At least 58 Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in last 24 hours, pushing up the overall death toll since last Oct. 7, to 40,534, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that some 93,778 others have been injured in the ongoing assault, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israeli forces killed 58 people and injured 131 others in four ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/R3/RE1

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)