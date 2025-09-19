Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 65,100 as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

Gaza, MINA – At least 65,141 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

Four more people, including a child, died of starvation in the last 24 hours, raising the famine-related death toll to 435, including 147 children.

The ministry confirmed that 79 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 228 others were injured, pushing the total number of wounded to 165,925. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers struggle to reach them.

According to the ministry, nine Palestinians were killed and over 33 injured in the last 24 hours as Israeli forces opened fire on crowds seeking humanitarian aid. Since May 27, 2,513 people have been killed while trying to obtain aid, with more than 18,414 wounded.

Since March 2, Israel has completely sealed Gaza’s border crossings, pushing its 2.4 million residents into famine. Famine has been officially confirmed in northern Gaza and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Since IPC declared famine in Gaza, 157 people have starved to death, including 32 children.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that had taken effect in January. Since then, 12,590 people have been killed and 53,884 wounded in renewed attacks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

