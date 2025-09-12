SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 64,750 as Israel’s Aggression Continues

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Friday that at least 64,756 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, describing the assault as genocidal, Anadolu Agency reported.

In its statement, the ministry reported that 38 more bodies, including two retrieved from under rubble, were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. It added that 200 others were wounded, raising the total number of injuries to 164,059.

The ministry highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, noting that “many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets as rescuers cannot reach them due to continuous bombardment.”

It further stated that 14 Palestinians were killed and 143 injured by Israeli fire while seeking humanitarian aid within the past day, raising the overall toll of those killed while seeking aid to 2,479 and the injured to 18,091 since May 27.

Also Read: MER-C Distributes Hundreds of Aid Packages to Widows and Orphans in Gaza

The Health Ministry also confirmed two more deaths from malnutrition in the last 24 hours, including one child, bringing the total number of famine-related deaths since October 2023 to 413, among them 143 children. Of these, 135 deaths, including 28 children occurred after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) officially declared Gaza a famine zone.

The blockade imposed by Israeli authorities since March 2, which has closed all Gaza crossings, has pushed the territory’s 2.4 million people into famine, the statement stressed.

According to the ministry, 12,206 Palestinians have been killed and 52,018 wounded since March 18, when Israel resumed its assault on Gaza after breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal agreed in January. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 1 Million Palestinians Remain in Gaza City, Reject Forced Displacement

News Channel

About Us