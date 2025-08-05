Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,000, Including 188 from Hunger

Gaza, MINA – The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israel’s ongoing military aggression has surpassed 61,020 since October 2023, including 188 Palestinians who died from hunger, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the last 24 hours alone, 87 bodies were brought to hospitals, while 644 others were injured. This brings the total number of injuries to 150,671 since the start of the assault.

Among the latest fatalities, eight Palestinians, including children, died from starvation and malnutrition, pushing the total hunger-related deaths to 188, including 94 children.

The Ministry also reported that 52 Palestinians were killed and 352 others injured while trying to receive humanitarian aid in the past day. Since May 27, a total of 1,568 people have been killed while seeking aid, and over 11,230 others have been wounded.

On Friday, UNICEF warned that children in Gaza are dying at an “unprecedented rate” due to famine and rapidly deteriorating conditions caused by Israel’s war. The World Food Program (WFP) estimates that one in four Palestinians in Gaza faces famine-like conditions, with around 100,000 women and children suffering from acute malnutrition.

Since March 18, 2025, when Israel resumed its attacks after breaking a ceasefire agreement, 9,519 people have been killed and 38,630 injured. []

