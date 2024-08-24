Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 40,300: Health Ministry

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army killed 69 more Palestinians in attacks on the Gaza Strip, taking the total death toll to 40,334 since October of last year, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said 93,356 Palestinians have been injured as a result of the extensive bombardment of Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

“Israeli forces killed 69 people and injured 212 others in five ‘massacres’ against families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)