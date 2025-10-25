Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,519 as Israel’s War Continues Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 68,519, according to the Gaza Health Ministry on Saturday morning. The ministry also reported that the total number of wounded has reached 170,382 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

In its daily update, the ministry confirmed that 19 Palestinians were killed and seven others injured in the past 24 hours. Among the dead, 15 bodies were recovered by rescue and medical teams from previously bombed areas, while the remaining victims were killed in new Israeli airstrikes.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 93 Palestinians have been killed, 324 injured, and the bodies of 464 martyrs have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the ministry’s report.

The figures underscore the continued violations of the ceasefire deal and the devastating humanitarian toll of Israel’s prolonged assault on Gaza.[]

