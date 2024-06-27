Gaza Death Toll Reaches to 37,765

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s death toll from Israel’s ongoing attacks surged to 37,765 after 47 more Palestinians were killed, the Health Ministry in the battered enclave said on Thursday.

At least 86,429 other people have also been injured since Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry added in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israeli forces killed 47 people and injured 52 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)