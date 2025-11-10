SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Reaches 69,176 as Casualties Continue Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 69,176 since the start of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023, with the majority of victims being children and women, medical sources announced on Sunday.

Local health authorities said the total number of injured has climbed to 170,690. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble, as ambulance and rescue crews are unable to reach several areas due to ongoing Israeli restrictions and damage to infrastructure.

According to medical sources, seven bodies arrived at Gaza hospitals in the past 72 hours, including one person newly killed and six whose remains were recovered from the debris. Five injured individuals were also admitted during the same period.

Since the ceasefire agreement on October 11, 2025, Israeli forces have killed 241 Palestinians and injured 619 others. Authorities also report that 528 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble since the ceasefire began.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

