Gaza Death Toll Reaches 50,277 as Israeli Airstrikes Persist

Gaza, MINA – At least 26 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 50,277, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

The ministry’s statement confirmed that one body was retrieved from the rubble in the last 24 hours, while 70 more people were taken to hospitals, pushing the number of injured individuals to 114,095, Anadolu Agency reported.

Many victims remain trapped under the rubble or stranded on the roads, with rescue efforts hindered by the ongoing attacks.

Since March 18, a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza has claimed the lives of at least 921 Palestinians and injured 2,054 others. This escalation broke a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)