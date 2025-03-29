SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Reaches 50,277 as Israeli Airstrikes Persist

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 26 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 50,277, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

The ministry’s statement confirmed that one body was retrieved from the rubble in the last 24 hours, while 70 more people were taken to hospitals, pushing the number of injured individuals to 114,095, Anadolu Agency reported.

Many victims remain trapped under the rubble or stranded on the roads, with rescue efforts hindered by the ongoing attacks.

Since March 18, a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza has claimed the lives of at least 921 Palestinians and injured 2,054 others. This escalation broke a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. []

Also Read: Israeli Reserve Medics Refuse to Return to Gaza, Citing War Fatigue and Legal Concerns

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBenjamin Netanyahu Gaza Gaza conflict genocide case Health Ministry International Criminal Court Israeli airstrikes Palestinian Casualties war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Reaches 50,277 as Israeli Airstrikes Persist

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Palestine

Israeli Reserve Medics Refuse to Return to Gaza, Citing War Fatigue and Legal Concerns

  • 15 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 50,000 as Israeli Attacks Intensify

  • Friday, 28 March 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Over Two Million Israelis Seek Shelter as Missiles are Launched from Yemen

  • Friday, 28 March 2025 - 15:05 WIB
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Red Crescent Recovers Paramedic’s Body in Rafah Amid Israeli Siege

  • Friday, 28 March 2025 - 09:49 WIB
Articles

The History of the Jews is a History of Defeat

  • Friday, 28 March 2025 - 09:44 WIB
Load More
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Ground Offensive in Northern Gaza as Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Targets Nasser Medical Complex, Dozens Killed in Gaza

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Europe

Hundreds Arrested in Turkey During Mass Protests Against Istanbul Mayor’s Detention

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 10:07 WIB
Indonesia

BMKG Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Several Indonesian Regions

  • Wednesday, 5 March 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
Indonesia

Baznas Brebes’ Z-Iftar: Boosting Local Businesses, Spreading Ramadan Blessings

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 11:10 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us