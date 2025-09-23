SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Nears 65,400 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 13 hours ago

13 hours ago

5 Views

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 65,382 Palestinians since Israel launched its genocidal war on the enclave in October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours alone, 38 people were killed and 190 others injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 166,985 since the beginning of the onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said in its statement.

The ministry further reported that three Palestinians were killed and more than 15 others injured by Israeli gunfire while attempting to receive humanitarian aid during the past day. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,526, with more than 18,511 others injured since May 27.

Also Read: Israeli Military Commander Killed in Gaza City Battle

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. Since then, the renewed offensive has killed 12,823 people and injured 54,944 more.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Israel is also currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the besieged territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Netanyahu’s Cabinet Fractures Amidst Western Recognition of Palestine

TagBenjamin Netanyahu Gaza death toll Genocidal War Health Ministry humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Palestinians Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Military Commander Killed in Gaza City Battle

  • 12 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 65,400 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

  • 13 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • 19 hours ago
International

Prabowo: Indonesia Ready to Recognize Israel if Palestine is Recognized

  • 21 hours ago
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Rantisi and Eye Hospitals Forced Out of Service Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • 24 hours ago
America

UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • 24 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu’s Cabinet Fractures Amidst Western Recognition of Palestine

  • 13 hours ago
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Europe

Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 07:19 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB
Palestine

Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • 14 hours ago
Religious Advice

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Nurture Love for the Prophet, One Will Be with Whom One Loves

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 07:52 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us