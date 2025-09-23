Gaza Death Toll Nears 65,400 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

Gaza, MINA – The death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 65,382 Palestinians since Israel launched its genocidal war on the enclave in October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours alone, 38 people were killed and 190 others injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 166,985 since the beginning of the onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said in its statement.

The ministry further reported that three Palestinians were killed and more than 15 others injured by Israeli gunfire while attempting to receive humanitarian aid during the past day. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,526, with more than 18,511 others injured since May 27.

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. Since then, the renewed offensive has killed 12,823 people and injured 54,944 more.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Israel is also currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the besieged territory. []

