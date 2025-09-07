SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Nears 64,400 as Israeli Military Attacks Continues

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

Gaza, MINA – At least 64,368 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the past 24 hours, 68 bodies were brought to hospitals and 362 others injured, raising the total number of wounded to 162,367. The ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them.

The statement also reported that 23 Palestinians were killed and more than 143 injured while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid, bringing the death toll in such incidents since May 27 to 2,385, with over 17,577 wounded.

Meanwhile, six more Palestinians, including a child, died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, pushing the famine-related death toll to 382, including 135 children. Israel’s complete closure of Gaza border crossings since March 2 has worsened the humanitarian crisis, forcing 2.4 million residents into famine.

Also Read: 700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

A UN-backed assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and warned it could spread further south by the end of this month.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on March 18, killing 11,828 and injuring 50,326 since then, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. The campaign has now entered its 700th day, leaving Gaza devastated. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Ready to Engage with Serious Political Offer to End War, Says Senior Official

TagDeath toll Famine genocide humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Middle East Netanyahu Palestine war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza Delays Departure From Tunisia to Wednesday

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 64,400 as Israeli Military Attacks Continues

  • 3 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Engage with Serious Political Offer to End War, Says Senior Official

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Using Explosive Robots in Gaza Aggression, Killing Thousand Civilians

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 07:43 WIB
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump: US in ‘Very Deep’ Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release

  • Friday, 5 September 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Army Kill 1,100 Palestinians in Three Weeks

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 08:29 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • 13 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Seizes Over 112 Acres of Palestinian Land in West Bank for Settlement Expansion

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 11:58 WIB
Indonesia

House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 10:04 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us