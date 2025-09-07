Gaza Death Toll Nears 64,400 as Israeli Military Attacks Continues

Gaza, MINA – At least 64,368 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the past 24 hours, 68 bodies were brought to hospitals and 362 others injured, raising the total number of wounded to 162,367. The ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them.

The statement also reported that 23 Palestinians were killed and more than 143 injured while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid, bringing the death toll in such incidents since May 27 to 2,385, with over 17,577 wounded.

Meanwhile, six more Palestinians, including a child, died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, pushing the famine-related death toll to 382, including 135 children. Israel’s complete closure of Gaza border crossings since March 2 has worsened the humanitarian crisis, forcing 2.4 million residents into famine.

A UN-backed assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and warned it could spread further south by the end of this month.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on March 18, killing 11,828 and injuring 50,326 since then, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. The campaign has now entered its 700th day, leaving Gaza devastated. []

