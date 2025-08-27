SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,900 as Famine Claims More Lives

Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)
Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll in Israel’s military aggression on Gaza has reached 62,895, with 76 killed and 298 injured in the last 24 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry’s Wednesday report. The total number of injuries since October 2023 now stands at 158,927.

Ten more Palestinians, including two children, died from starvation and malnutrition, raising the famine-related death toll to 313, among them 119 children. The ministry emphasized that many victims remain trapped under rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to ongoing Israeli bombardment and equipment shortages.

Since resuming attacks on March 18 after breaking a ceasefire, Israel has killed 11,050 Palestinians and injured 46,886. Israeli forces also continued targeting civilians seeking aid, killing 18 and injuring 106 in the past day. Since May 27, 2,158 Palestinians have been killed and 15,843 injured while attempting to access humanitarian assistance.

Israel’s full blockade since early March has created catastrophic conditions for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease, and collapsed essential services. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

