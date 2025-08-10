SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Nears 61,400 Amid Israel’s Genocidal War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Gaza, MINA – At least 61,369 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday, describing the assault as genocidal, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, 39 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, with another 491 people injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 152,850 since the start of the offensive. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to rescuers.

The ministry also reported that 21 Palestinians were killed and over 341 injured while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours. Since May 27, the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid has reached 1,743, with more than 12,590 injured.

Famine and malnutrition have claimed 11 more lives in the past 24 hours, including children, raising the total starvation death toll to 212, among them 98 children as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens.

Also Read: Palestinian Boy Killed by Air-Dropped Aid Box in Gaza

The Israeli occupation army resumed its attacks on March 18, killing 9,862 people and injuring 40,809 since then, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in place since January. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Families of Hostages Lead Mass Protests Across Israel Against Gaza Annexation Plan

Tagceasefire Famine Gallant genocide Health Ministry humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Netanyahu Palestine Prisoner Exchange war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Over 250,000 March Across Britain in Historic Protest Against Gaza Violence

  • 2 minutes ago
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 61,400 Amid Israel’s Genocidal War

  • 1 hour ago
International

OIC, GCC, Arab League Reject Israel’s Plan to Fully Occupy Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Europe

Salah Slams UEFA for Omitting Cause of Death in Farewell to Palestinian Pele

  • 4 hours ago
Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Boy Killed by Air-Dropped Aid Box in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Strongly Condemns Israel’s Plan to Takeover Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Palestine

WHO Urges Aid to Gaza as 22,000 Trucks Remain Blocked

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 12:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us