Gaza Death Toll Nears 61,400 Amid Israel’s Genocidal War

Gaza, MINA – At least 61,369 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday, describing the assault as genocidal, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, 39 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, with another 491 people injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 152,850 since the start of the offensive. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to rescuers.

The ministry also reported that 21 Palestinians were killed and over 341 injured while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours. Since May 27, the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid has reached 1,743, with more than 12,590 injured.

Famine and malnutrition have claimed 11 more lives in the past 24 hours, including children, raising the total starvation death toll to 212, among them 98 children as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens.

The Israeli occupation army resumed its attacks on March 18, killing 9,862 people and injuring 40,809 since then, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in place since January. []

