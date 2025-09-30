SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll from Starvation Rises to 453 Civilians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

3 Views

The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the total number of deaths caused by hunger in the besieged enclave has surged to 453 people, including 150 children.

According to the ministry, 175 of these deaths, among them 35 children, occurred after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared Gaza a famine zone last August.

The fatalities come amid relentless Israeli military operations and severe restrictions on humanitarian access, which have deepened the man-made famine in the territory.

Since March 2, Israeli forces have closed all border crossings with Gaza, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid, food, and essential supplies. Although limited quantities of aid have been allowed in recently, officials stressed they remain far below the minimum required to meet the needs of Gaza’s population. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagborder crossings children victims Famine Health Ministry humanitarian crisis Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Israeli blockade man-made famine starvation deaths

