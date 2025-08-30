Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 63,000 as Five More Die of Starvation

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll in Israel’s military aggression on Gaza has reached 63,025, with five additional fatalities from starvation reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry’s update on Friday. The total number of injuries has risen to 159,490, with 59 bodies recovered and 224 people wounded in the latest attacks.

The ministry emphasized that many victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to rescue teams due to ongoing Israeli bombardment. Additionally, 23 Palestinians were killed and 182 injured while seeking humanitarian aid, bringing the total number of aid-seeking casualties to 2,203 deaths and 16,228 injuries since May 27.

Famine-related deaths have now reached 322, including 121 children, since October 2023. The crisis intensified after Israel closed all border crossings on March 2, pushing Gaza’s 2.4 million population into famine. A UN-backed assessment confirmed famine in northern Gaza, warning it will spread further south by September’s end.

Israel resumed attacks on March 18, breaking a January ceasefire, and has since killed 11,178 Palestinians and injured 47,449. []

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Kill One Israeli Soldier, 11 Wounded in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)