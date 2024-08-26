Gaza Death Toll Climbs to 40,435 as Israeli Onslaught Continues

Gaza, MINA – At least 30 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 40,435, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that some 93,534 other people have been injured in the assault, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israeli forces killed 30 people and injured 66 others in two ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)